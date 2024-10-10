Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,000 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BigBear.ai by 160.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BigBear.ai during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 206.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.54 on Thursday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 295.34% and a negative net margin of 104.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBAI shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

