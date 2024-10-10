Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,630 iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 27,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

EFAV stock opened at $75.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

