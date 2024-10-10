Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $225,974,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Eaton by 1,604.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,201,000 after purchasing an additional 634,059 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 31,255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 478,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,928,000 after purchasing an additional 476,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Eaton stock opened at $338.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Karenann K. Terrell acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $298.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,411.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

