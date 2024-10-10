Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,253 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 124,546 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 450.8% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 434,071 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX opened at $95.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $108.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40.

Insider Activity

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.16.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

