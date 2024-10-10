Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $391,000 Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 191,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,175,000 after buying an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 523.2% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 68,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 57,396 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,591,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $86.88 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $89.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.