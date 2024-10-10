Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $505,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $367.33.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $399.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $400.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,447,862.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.