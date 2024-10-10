Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 178,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $126.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $89.69 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.40.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
