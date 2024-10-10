Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance
Shares of KBE opened at $52.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
