Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Invests $208,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 140,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,770,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $858,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $52.57 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.