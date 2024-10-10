Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

