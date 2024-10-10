Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 147 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Italy S.r.l. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $6,367,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 146,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,122,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after purchasing an additional 208,522 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,495 shares of company stock valued at $20,794,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Shares of ADI opened at $233.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 17.07%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

