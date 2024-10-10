Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,598 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Designs Corp purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $24.92 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

