Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 25.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 425.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $120.18 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.47%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.