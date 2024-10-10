SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 212,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 345,608 shares.The stock last traded at $99.24 and had previously closed at $99.22.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILS. Beacon Wealthcare LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

