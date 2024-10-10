SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $78,226,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth $67,871,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $59,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock opened at $425.07 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $323.21 and a fifty-two week high of $426.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.45.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.