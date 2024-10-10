SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,939 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $169,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after purchasing an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,534,000 after buying an additional 576,063 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,388,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,893,000 after buying an additional 512,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,432,000 after buying an additional 183,903 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.68. The company had a trading volume of 457,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,041. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

