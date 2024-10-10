SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 168,811 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session’s volume of 75,374 shares.The stock last traded at $157.00 and had previously closed at $158.73.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

