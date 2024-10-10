SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $97.17, but opened at $85.54. SPDR S&P China ETF shares last traded at $85.90, with a volume of 51,174 shares changing hands.

SPDR S&P China ETF Trading Down 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market cap of $553.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P China ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,916,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,227,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 327.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 190,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 145,562 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 141,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

