SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 694,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,946 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $40,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 83,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 500,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 233,630 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,019,000 after acquiring an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 132,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 116,250 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 62,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.68 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.