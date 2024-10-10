SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 33,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,534,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $122.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.33 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $125.48.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

