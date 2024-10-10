SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Adirondack Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $569.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $574.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $554.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.56.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

