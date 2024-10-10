Sports Ventures Acquisition (OTCMKTS:AKICU) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.10.
Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the sports, media, and entertainment sectors, including traditional and emerging sports, as well as film and television production and infrastructure.
