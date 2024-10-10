Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Copper Miners ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Sprott Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of COPP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 4,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84.
About Sprott Copper Miners ETF
The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.
