Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP) Short Interest Update

Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Get Sprott Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Copper Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Copper Miners ETF stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.88% of Sprott Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sprott Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of COPP traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 4,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 million, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.77. Sprott Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $20.11 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

About Sprott Copper Miners ETF

The Sprott Copper Miners ETF (COPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Copper Miners index. The fund is passively managed, tracking a modified market-cap weighted index comprised of companies in the mining, exploration, development, and production of copper. The fund invests in securities of issuers from all around the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.