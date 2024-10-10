Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) is Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,896 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust makes up about 3.0% of Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ndwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 777,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 365,371 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 924,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.72. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

