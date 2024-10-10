Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 115,916 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 428.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.34% of Repare Therapeutics worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,333,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 212.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 284,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Repare Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $8.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Repare Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

