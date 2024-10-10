Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 20,313 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) by 113.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,313 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.30% of SoundThinking worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SoundThinking alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoundThinking in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 23.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 32,452 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in SoundThinking in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,316.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 5,591 shares of SoundThinking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $80,286.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,316.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 6,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $88,373.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,227,754.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,327 shares of company stock worth $199,955. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SSTI

SoundThinking Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.15. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $26.92.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Analysts anticipate that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoundThinking

(Free Report)

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundThinking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundThinking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.