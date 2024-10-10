Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Donegal Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 125.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Donegal Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,891 shares in the company, valued at $150,738.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $457,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,738.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 6,005 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,116.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,351,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,478,667.56. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 139,437 shares of company stock worth $2,062,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $483.86 million, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 431.25%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

