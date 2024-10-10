Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,848 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,273,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.0% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,560,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,701,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,402,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $18,628,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12,211.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 250,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.03.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $232.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 20,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,929. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

