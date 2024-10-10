Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) by 4,330.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480,163 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Stem worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Stem alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stem by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,618,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,810 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stem by 327.0% in the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,875 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Stem by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,039,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Stem by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 551,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Stem by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stem Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of STEM opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.68. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 213.33% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STEM. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Stem from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $0.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Stem from $2.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $1.40 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stem

Stem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.