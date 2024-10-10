Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 121,154 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) by 353.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.46% of Luna Innovations worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $64.69 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

