Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 349,425 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 2,728.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,425 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.44% of Adicet Bio worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 1,441,503 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 833,333 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adicet Bio by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,512,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 463,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,906,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Stock Down 0.7 %

ACET stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACET shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

