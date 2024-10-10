Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 421 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Middlesex Water worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 290.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSEX. Baird R W lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Middlesex Water Stock Up 0.3 %
MSEX stock opened at $63.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $73.47.
Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $49.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 64.36%.
Middlesex Water Profile
Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.
