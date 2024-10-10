Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 million, a P/E ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.69.

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $20.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $45,743.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,416 shares of company stock valued at $820,581 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

