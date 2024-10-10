Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.21% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYRN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 553,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.
Byrna Technologies Stock Down 16.1 %
Shares of Byrna Technologies stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.36. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $328.26 million, a P/E ratio of -102.93 and a beta of 1.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on BYRN shares. Roth Capital upgraded Byrna Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Byrna Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,992.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 20,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,555 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,992.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $45,743.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,169.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,416 shares of company stock valued at $820,581 over the last 90 days. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Byrna Technologies Company Profile
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
