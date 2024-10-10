Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,803 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,295,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 994,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 688,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10,607.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 540,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 535,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,098,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $16.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.77. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $18.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider David A. Latchana sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $131,156.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

