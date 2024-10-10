Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 93.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,925 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,116,000 after acquiring an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 1,021.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 673,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,168,000 after purchasing an additional 613,057 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 720.7% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 654,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,272,000 after purchasing an additional 575,080 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 74.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 331,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 141,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 91,103 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $45,400.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $45,400.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,261.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,996 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,310.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,567 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

TWST stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

