Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 200,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,899,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 31.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,389,711 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,721,000 after buying an additional 64,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

