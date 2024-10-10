Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,909 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $142.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.76. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

