Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOV. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $737,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 3,541.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 88.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $603,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,652.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.45, for a total transaction of $4,589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,610.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent Pagano, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total value of $603,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,652.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,913 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,177. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HOV opened at $194.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.45. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.72 and a 200-day moving average of $171.63.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HOV

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.