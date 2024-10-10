Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $429,000 in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after acquiring an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellium by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Constellium by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 176,158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 26,490.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 196,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Constellium from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Constellium SE has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $23.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium SE will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

