Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $442,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,074,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 251,280 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 789,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 287,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 54.21 and a quick ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $49,942.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

