Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $466,000 in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 101.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 405,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,441 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $980,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,770,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In other news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $32,835.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,729.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 915 shares of company stock worth $75,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Safety Insurance Group stock opened at $80.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.16. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $89.46.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $269.78 million for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 4.96%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAFT

About Safety Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.