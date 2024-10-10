Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $483,000 in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,306 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.15% of Forrester Research at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the first quarter worth $11,473,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,271,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 511.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the fourth quarter worth about $2,327,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 111.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 45,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Forrester Research

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,640 shares in the company, valued at $358,626.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Read Our Latest Report on Forrester Research

Forrester Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ FORR opened at $16.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 543.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.28.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.