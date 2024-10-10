Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Artesian Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the second quarter valued at about $2,856,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,668 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Artesian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $367.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.19.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. On average, analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.296 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 69.41%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

