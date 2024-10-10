Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Savara as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Savara alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Savara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Savara by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 256,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of $504.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.96. Savara Inc has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVRA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Savara

Savara Company Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.