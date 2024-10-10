Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Vericel by 509.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $12,782,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Vericel by 34.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 840,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,575,000 after purchasing an additional 217,437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vericel by 51.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after purchasing an additional 207,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,095.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.23.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,850. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,562 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

