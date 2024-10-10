Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 10,428 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.08% of The Hackett Group worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,881,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,008 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.16 million. Analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCKT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

