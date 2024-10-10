Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 17,177 Shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Free Report) by 123.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,177 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.25% of Forum Energy Technologies worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Pickering Energy Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, CEO Neal Lux purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $68,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,445.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FET opened at $15.58 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.44.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

