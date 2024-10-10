Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 54.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $34.51.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.12% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 27,817 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $899,323.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,421,637.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

