Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRGB opened at $4.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $300.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

