Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,013,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,696 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,789,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,109,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,566 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,087,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Neogen by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,137,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,550 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Neogen from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NEOG opened at $14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $236.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.83 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Tobin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,389.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

