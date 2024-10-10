Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,785 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 11.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Utz Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 208,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce John Lindeman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,352.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.00%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

